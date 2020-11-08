Water testing lab inaugurated

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a water testing laboratory at Riwaz Garden Chauburji and a tree plantation campaign on Sanda Road here on Saturday.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “The provision of clean drinking water by Wasa is an excellent project. Through water testing laboratory, the quality of drinking water will be assessed in Lahore. Clean water is basic right of every citizen. The establishment of water testing labs is an important milestone towards provision of clean drinking water in Lahore. Through this lab, samples from homes can also be tested. I appreciate Sheikh Imtiaz for this great initiative.”

Speaking at Sanda tree plantation campaign, the minister said, “As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among 5.2 million families. These cards are a fulfillment of the promise made by the government. All the students of government schools and their families will be given Sahulat cards as well. Facilitating people is our foremost priority. Teacher must create awareness among students about the precautionary measures on Corona virus. The second wave of Corona can be much severe than first wave.”