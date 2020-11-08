Opp leaders not even sincere to each other: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said public service is agenda of the PTI government which will be fulfilled. He said Punjab has been put on the road to progress and development.

The chief minister was talking to MPAs, ministers and PTI office-bearers who called on him here on Saturday and apprised him about the problems in their respective areas.

Usman Buzdar assured them of the early solution to their problems and said that the model police system would be introduced in different districts of Punjab including Rawalpindi.

The former rulers made merely lip service but did nothing in reality, he slammed.

He declared that the opposition’s treacherous narrative has badly failed due to its unbecoming approach of reviling the national integrity.

The opposition’s alliance is withering away as their leaders are not sincere with each other. The PDM is about to reach its logical conclusion and a single statement has laid a foundation of the disintegration of this alliance. The people are well aware and they have rejected the treacherous narrative of the thieves, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that a prescient leader like Imran Khan is imperative for the survival of the country. The government will complete its term under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

SOPs: Usman Buzdar has urged people for taking coronavirus seriously. He said threat of coronavirus is being increased gradually. Adopting precautionary measures are in favour of every citizen.

The chief minister said on Saturday that decisions of NCOC meeting will be implemented. People must use masks to avoid coronavirus and make masks as a part of their lives for protecting themselves from Covid-19. Usman Buzdar said that people have to show responsibility once again.