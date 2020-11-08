Older pensioners

Senior citizens are among the most vulnerable in any society as they are usually dependent on others for daily chores, and have limited to no income. For older people, pension holds great importance. It is the responsibility of society to take care of the elderly and of the government to ensure that these people have sufficient resources to make both ends meet. I retired as a government officer in 1969 after working for 27 years. One would imagine that the government would be more mindful of the few retirees that were retired before 1970, and are now in their 90s, but the reality is the opposite. There have been commissions and task forces in the past to investigate the pensions of retirees.

However, for some reason, they focused on those who retired after 1970, even though salaries and pensions were drastically low before 1970. According to news, the current government has formed a commission headed by a former finance secretary to make recommendations on the pension of retired government employees. I would like to request the government and the chairman of this commission to seriously consider the handful of those who retired in December 1969 or earlier. These are the people who need support and a substantial increase in their meagre pensions. This would have a negligible financial impact on the government, but a huge impact on the retirees who are entirely dependent on their pensions.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad