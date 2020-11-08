BJP ‘biggest propaganda machine’: Omar Abdullah

ISLAMABAD: Former India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has described the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the “biggest propaganda machine in India”, saying the Modi-led government built its case to revoke Article 370 through “sheer propaganda”.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, Abdullah made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Jammu on Saturday. “Now, the land is not ours, the jobs here are not ours, but in other BJP-ruled states, they have a different yardstick,” he added.

Citing the case of Haryana, he said the BJP government had passed a law to secure jobs for Haryana’s youngsters. But in Kashmir, he said, this mechanism was done away with. “After Hitler’s government, the BJP is perhaps the only party that has indulged in propaganda on such a mass scale.

“You talk about Article 370 and the BJP whips up its propaganda on social media, WhatsApp groups and on their favourite TV channels,” he added. Omar Abdullah said there was nothing wrong in fighting for Article 370 as it had existed as a provision of the Indian constitution. “Talk about Article 370 and they say we are talking the language of Pakistan. Article 370 did not exist in the constitution of Pakistan but in the constitution of India.

“Similarly, Article 35A was a provision of the Indian constitution and not that of any other Constitution,” he added.