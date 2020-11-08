Workplace staff halved, fines imposed as Covid resurges in Pakistan

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday recorded 1,502 confirmed cases of coronavirus, beating the previous day’s cases for a straight week, just hours after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) ordered fines for those without face masks and asked employers to allow half of their staff to work from home in Covid-19 hotspot cities.

Total active Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 16,912 after 1,502 more people tested positive in a 24-hour-period, according to the NCOC’s daily update. Twenty patients — 18 of whom were under treatment in hospital — died in the same period. About 1,057 corona patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 129 of whom are on ventilator.

Late Friday night, the NCOC ordered the implementation of a “Gilgit-Baltistan model” whereby face masks would be made mandatory in virus hotspot cities — Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Abbottabad — beginning Saturday.

In GB, failure to wear masks results in a fine of Rs100 and three masks issued on the spot. Authorities were advised to issue similar penalties in the aforementioned locations. Karachi instituted a 500-rupee fine for those found not wearing masks.

But a Geo News report on Saturday found people going about their business in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Quetta without masks or social distancing. When asked, some said they “lost” their mask, while others voiced their scepticism to the dangers of the disease.

The NCOC also directed public and private companies to implement a 50 per cent “work from home” policy and banned indoor weddings. For outdoor events, up to 1,000 guests are allowed. In a notification, the NCOC said major cities with a high positivity rate and higher disease spread potential will be asked to enforce the ban.

In a related development, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who was hospitalised with a chest ailment on Friday, tested negative for coronavirus at Services Hospital on Saturday.

Hospital officials confirmed that the veteran politician’s health had started improving. The PML-Q president was brought to the hospital on Friday where several government and opposition leaders inquired about his health and prayed for his well-being and wished him a swift recovery. Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned him to inquire about his health. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz also prayed for Shujaat’s quick recovery. PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi thanked all for prayers for Chaudhry Shujaat’s recovery.