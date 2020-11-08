UK bans entry from Denmark after corona mink outbreak

LONDON: People arriving in Northern Ireland from Denmark must self-isolate after the UK introduced a travel ban on the country following an outbreak of Covid-19 in mink.

A mutated form of the coronavirus in the mammals, which are widely bred for their fur, has led to a nationwide cull in Denmark and sent parts of the country into lockdown. The UK government announced that from 4am on Saturday, all non-British national or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days will be denied entry into the UK.

Any UK citizens arriving into Northern Ireland from the country since October 23 are now legally required to self-isolate for two weeks, along with all members of their household. The inclusion of all household members in the restriction means these self-isolation rules are stricter than normal travel-related quarantine requirements.

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said: “Self-isolation for anyone who has been in Denmark is a mandatory requirement and it applies to all members of the household. This is an emerging picture and a precautionary approach is required at this early stage.

“We are in very close contact with public health colleagues in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland. Minister (Robin) Swann has also been in contact with his Republic of Ireland counterpart Stephen Donnelly. Advice and guidance have been issued to health service colleagues in Northern Ireland.

“The UK authorities are working closely with international partners to understand the changes in the virus that have been reported in Denmark. A programme of further research in the UK will inform risk assessments.”

Officials will contact anyone in the UK who has been in Denmark in the last fortnight to ensure they also self-isolate.