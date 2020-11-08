Imran pledges health cover across Punjab next year

Ag APP

HAFIZABAD: As he announced that all of Punjab will get universal health cover next year, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday threw down the gauntlet to the opposition alliance — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), challenging them to hold as many rallies as they wanted, but he had been blessed with the “ability to fight” and would never let them off the hook.

Addressing a public gathering here after breaking ground of the Hafizabad University and a 400-bed District Headquarters Hospital for the city, the Prime Minister vowed that the government would uplift all the areas facing neglect in the past.

While recounting his government’s pro-poor initiatives like the health insurance card, shelter homes and housing loans, the Premier said the journey to develop Pakistan as a welfare state had started.

Earlier, accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Member of the National Assembly Shaukat Bhatti and other party leaders, the Prime Minister unveiled plaques of development projects. Khan announced that the Punjab government had decided to extend health insurance facility to 50 per cent of the provincial population by the current year end and the entire province by next year. The Sehat Insaf Card facility, he said, would give a confidence to low-income groups for having an insurance cover of Rs1 million for medical treatment of a family at public and private hospitals.

“This is happening for the first time in Pakistan’s 73-year history. Even developed countries do not have such a facility as is being provided to the people of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the Prime Minister remarked. He said the initiative would also lead to the development of private hospitals’ network across the two provinces because the people with the insurance facility would be confidently visiting private hospitals for treatment.

He said besides building shelter homes for down-and-out people, the government had also launched the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to make banks give easy loans to even low-income people for building their own homes.

The loan would be available at only 5 per cent mark-up, easily affordable for the beneficiaries to pay back out the amount, as if they had been paying for house rent, except they would be owning their homes, he added.

“Many people have been talking about ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makan (food, clothing and shelter)’ but now — for the first time — they (poor) will get a home,” he said, referring to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s oft-repeated slogan.

Khan also emphatically stated that he would bring the “corrupt elements” to justice and recover the plundered amount from them, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister said “that person who is sitting in London” is attacking state institutions — including the judiciary and the Army. He said Nawaz Sharif was “speaking the language of India to protect the looted amount”. He also asked the attendees if he should let them off the hook, to shouts of “No!”.