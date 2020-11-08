Tahira Hameed passes away

LAHORE: Tahira Hameed, who represented Pakistan in Wimbledon twice from 1952 to 1956, died in Karachi on Saturday. She was 86.

She was considered the greatest sportswoman in the history of Pakistan. She also excelled in different events of athletics at national level.

She was the daughter of S A Hameed, first secretary general of the Pakistan Olympic Association, and sister of former Test fast bowler Farooq Hameed and Major Babar Hameed.