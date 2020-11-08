Saqib replaces Livingstone in Zalmi squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Liam Livingstone has been replaced by Saqib Mahmood in the Peshawar Zalmi squad for the Pakistan Super League 2020 play-offs which will be held here at the National Stadium from November 14.
A spokesman for Zalmi said the replacement has been made because of non-availability of Livingstone after he was named in England ODI squad for the South Africa tour.
Foreign players have started landing in Karachi for what could be a mouth-watering encounters which had been suspended on March 17 due to Covid-19.
Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are the other teams in the play-offs.
Zalmi also confirmed that Carlos Brathwaite of West Indies has joined the team. Darren Sammy will reach here on Sunday (today) and South Africaâ€™s Faf du Plessis on November 10.