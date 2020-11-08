LAHORE: Defending champions Sindh beat Balochistan by 9 wickets in the first round of the National Under-19 Three-Day Championship on Saturday.

The winning team achieved the target of 95 runs for the loss of one wicket in 17.5 overs. Captain Saeem Ayub (42) and Rizwan Mahmood (27) remained unbeaten.

Earlier, Balochistan, who started their second innings with a deficit of 129 runs, were all out for 223 runs. Adeel Mayo took 6 wickets for 32 runs. He took a total of 9 wickets in the match. Balochistan captain Muhammad Ibrahim Senior scored 147 runs.

In reply to Balochistanâ€™s 161 in the first innings, Sindh were bowled out for 290 runs. Adeel Mayo (84) and Ghazi Ghauri (76) were the top scorers.

At Muridke Country Club Lahore, Northern defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 5 wickets. The winning team achieved the target of 212 runs in their second innings at a loss of 5 wickets. Abdul Fasih (56) and Hussain (53) remained unbeaten. The duo put on an unbeaten 71 for the sixth wicket to lead Northern to victory.

Earlier, KP, who started their second innings with a deficit of 65 runs, declared their second innings at 276 for seven. Moaz Ahmed was the top scorer with 80 and Ahmed Khan scored 59. Haris Khan remained unbeaten on 57.

In reply to KPâ€™s 113, Northern were bowled out for 178 in their first innings.

The match between Central Punjab and Southern Punjab at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore was drawn. Chasing 234 runs, Southern Punjab reached 138 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 38 overs by the end of the match. Uzair Mumtaz (57) and Faizan Zafar (55) remained unbeaten.

Earlier, Central Punjab started their second innings with a lead of 72 runs. Their captain Muhammad Harira declared the innings at 161 for 7 in 33 overs. Opener Shaheez Irfan top-scored with 45 runs. Southern Punjab spinner Faisal Akram, who took 1 wicket in the first innings of the match, got 5 for 62 in the second innings.

In reply to Central Punjabâ€™s 334 in the first innings, Southern Punjab were all out for 262 runs. Central Punjab spinner Arham Nawab took 9 wickets for 64 runs. Mohammad Ammar scored 91 runs.