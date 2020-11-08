Apollo Sports advance into 2nd round

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Apollo Sports advanced into 2nd round of M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Shoabi Club by 5 wickets in a low-scoring match at Pindi Gym ground.
In another match, Chand Memorial Club defeated Pindi Gym by 12 runs at Pindi Gym ground.
Scores:
Shoaib Club 102/8 in 20 overs. Asif Ali 50 (6x4), M Adnan 27. Irfan Butt 3/16, Ashan Ali 3/20.
Apollo Sports 105/5 in 17.4 overs. Salman Ali 13, Bilal Irshad 16, M Aswad 22 (not out).
Chand Memorial CLub 166/7 in 20 overs. Dilawer Bhatti 48, Sharif Khan 40, Awais Ghulam 27. Rana Imtiaz 4/28.
Pindi Gym 154 all out in 19.4 overs. Hafiz Wasif Khan 65, Rana Imtiaz 27. Junaid Ali 3/31, Bilal Khan 2/18, Mawaz Timiz 2/22.