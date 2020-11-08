close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2020

Apollo Sports advance into 2nd round

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2020

LAHORE: Apollo Sports advanced into 2nd round of M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Shoabi Club by 5 wickets in a low-scoring match at Pindi Gym ground.

In another match, Chand Memorial Club defeated Pindi Gym by 12 runs at Pindi Gym ground.

Scores:

Shoaib Club 102/8 in 20 overs. Asif Ali 50 (6x4), M Adnan 27. Irfan Butt 3/16, Ashan Ali 3/20.

Apollo Sports 105/5 in 17.4 overs. Salman Ali 13, Bilal Irshad 16, M Aswad 22 (not out).

Chand Memorial CLub 166/7 in 20 overs. Dilawer Bhatti 48, Sharif Khan 40, Awais Ghulam 27. Rana Imtiaz 4/28.

Pindi Gym 154 all out in 19.4 overs. Hafiz Wasif Khan 65, Rana Imtiaz 27. Junaid Ali 3/31, Bilal Khan 2/18, Mawaz Timiz 2/22.

Latest News

More From Sports