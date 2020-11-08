Sindh bowled out for 121 by Balochistan

KARACHI: As many as 17 wickets tumbled on the first day of the fifth round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (2nd XI) between Sindh and Balochistan here at the KCCA Stadium on Saturday.

Sindh were bowled out for only 121 in 53.2 overs with only Fahad Iqbal (39) and Hasan Mohsin (16) managing double figures.

Mohamamd Talha got 4-24, while Umaid Asif and spinner Jalat Khan claimed three wickets each.

In response, Balochistan were 82-7. Abdul Rehman Muzammil made 22, while Taimur Khan was batting on 26.

Amir Ali got 3-23, while spinner Abrar Ahmed captured 2-34.

At SBP Ground, Northern posted 344-7 in their first innings in the stipulated 83 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Nasir Nawaz blasted 147 not out. He hit 12 fours and six sixes in his magnificent 189-ball knock. Kashif Iqbal struck 58 off 90 balls, smacking one six. Shoaib Ahmad belted 52 off 63 balls, striking eight fours.

Arshad Iqbal and Asad Afridi got two wickets each. KP, in response, were 19 without loss at stumps.

At TMC Ground, Southern Punjab gained lead when after folding Central Punjab for only 97 they reached 154-6 in their first innings.

Tayyab Tahir struck 42, while Mohammad Mohsin made 35. Kamran Afzal got 3-31 and Aitizaz Habib captured 2-43.

Earlier, Kamran Afzal scored 37 in Central Punjab’s pathetic batting display as they perished for only 97 in 45.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Umar Khan was the pick of the bowlers with 4-16. Ali Usman claimed 3-43 and Ali Shafiq clinched 2-11.