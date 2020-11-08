Wasim to serve as Karachi Kings interim coach

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has confirmed that he will be serving as an interim coach of the Karachi Kings during the play-offs in place of Dean Jones who died in September in India.

During a live video conference on YouTube with Cricslab, he said: “Even the best coach of the world cannot plug the vacuum he has left. His chair in his name will remain empty by my side but I will be helping.

“Dean Jones was a great ambassador for Pakistan and for Karachi Kings. Wherever he went he talked about Pakistan, Pakistani hospitality, food and talent. He was a great buddy of mine and I will miss him immensely,” Wasim said.

“We have Imad, Babar, Rizwan, Iftikhar and Amir. All these guys are thorough professionals. I have to just organise and hopefully that would not be that difficult,” Wasim said.

The play-offs, which had been postponed on March 17 due to Covid-19 pandemic, will be held here at the National Stadium from November 14-17.