Chigumbura to retire after Pakistan tour

RAWALPINDI: Former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura, who scored 21 off 13 deliveries in the first Twenty20 International against Pakistan at the Pindi Stadium on Saturday, is set to retire from all forms of international cricket at the conclusion of the ongoing tour.

The 34-year-old all-rounder is a veteran of many battles over the past 16 years during which he also served as Zimbabwe’s limited-overs captain from August 2014 to January 2016.

Chigumbura made the decision to bring the curtain down on his career as injuries have continued to take a toll on his body as well as to pave the way for young blood in the national side.

He started his international career on April 20, 2004 at the age of 18 when he faced Sri Lanka in an ODI in Harare. He had played 213 ODI, 14 Test and 54 T20I matches before the start of his swansong series.

Chigumbura is one of Zimbabwe’s most-capped players, having played 281 international matches –- excluding the current series –- in which he made 5,761 runs and took 138 wickets.

Renowned as an explosive finisher in his prime, he has scored two centuries and 26 fifties across all formats.