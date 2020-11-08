Teams who cannot play Africa Cup matches will forfeit: CAF

JOHANNESBURG: Any team that cannot fulfil an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between November 11 and 17 will be handed a 2-0 defeat, the Confederation of African Football confirmed Saturday.

African football’s governing body CAF says matchday squads must consist of at least 15 players — 11 starters plus four substitutes — for a qualifier to go ahead.

The measures come amid fears that the coronavirus pandemic could affect some of the 48 matchday three and four qualifiers to be played over seven days from Wednesday.

Four international friendlies involving African countries were cancelled last month — two in Portugal, one in Turkey and one in Senegal — because of Covid-19.

Africans who tested positive while on international duty then included Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita of Guinea and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew of Ghana.

There had been reports that Senegal and Guinea-Bissau were “discussing” playing each other twice in Lisbon, but the matches will go ahead in Thies near Dakar and Bissau.