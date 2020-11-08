Northern secure 111-run lead against Sindh

KARACHI: Northern secured a 111-run lead when after posting 328 all out in their first innings they dismissed Sindh for 217 on the second day of their four-day third round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) here at the UBL Sports Complex on Saturday.

Sharjeel Khan top-scored for Sindh, hitting run-a-ball 48, clobbering eight fours and two sixes. Fawad Alam made 39 ofF 57 balls, smacking four boundaries. Asad Shafiq chipped in with 35 off 63 balls, hammering five fours.

Sindh’s batsmen failed to build any big partnership, losing wickets at regular intervals. Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali led from the front with 5-62 in 20.3 overs. Fast bowler Waqas Ahmad picked 4-68 in 19 overs.

Northern were 45-3 in their second innings at stumps, for an overall lead of 156. Umar Amin made 20 while Sarmad Bhatti (13*) and Mohammad Nawaz (28*) were at the crease. Sohail Khan, Tabish Khan and spinner Mohammad Asghar got one wicket each.

Earlier, Northern resumed their first innings at 319-9 and lost their final wicket after adding nine runs to their overnight total. Skipper Nauman Ali fell for run-a-ball 23 after adding eight runs to his overnight score. He hit three fours and one six. Waqas Ahmed remained not out on 19. Sohail Khan got 4-52.

At the NBP Sports Complex, discarded international Hussain Talat hammered superb 131 as Southern Punjab reached 257-6 in their first innings at stumps in response to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings total of 304.

Left-handed Hussain, who leads Southern Punjab, hit his second hundred of the season. He added 148 runs for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Irfan, who was batting on 71. Talat hit 13 fours and six sixes in his exquisite 180-ball third first-class century. Irfan had hammered ten fours and a six in his unfinished 108-ball knock. Spinners Khalid Usman (2-58) and Sajid Khan (2-64) bowled well.

Earlier, KP resumed their first innings at 261-6 and were folded for 304 in 108.5 overs. Usman Shinwari struck 22. Test pacer Mohammad Abbas did a wonderful job for Southern Punjab by picking 6-33. Leggie Zahid Mahmood captured 2-91 in 21.3 overs.

At the National Stadium, Central Punjab were 204-6 in their first innings in response to Balochistan’s 306 all out.

Skipper Azhar Ali (63) and Usman Salahuddin (44) made some impression with the willow, sharing 79 runs for the third wicket.

Azhar, who hit his second fifty of the season, struck ten fours from 147 balls. Usman hammered six fours from 79 balls. Bilawal Iqbal (19*) and Ahmad Safi (21*) were at the wicket when bails were drawn.

Medium pacers Taj wali (2-46) and Ammad Butt (2-38) bowled well.

Earlier, Balochistan resumed their first innings at 239-6 and were folded for 306 in 102 overs. Kashif Bhatti smashed fine 51 not out off 55 balls, hammering four fours and one six. Taimur Ali, who was batting on 59 on Friday, fell for 63, striking nine fours in his 126-ball responsible knock. Bilawal Iqbal (3-66) and spinner Ahmad Safi (3-56) bowled well.