Babar guides Pakistan to comfortable victory

RAWALPINDI: Babar Azam (82) played another special knock to give Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe at the Pindi Stadium on Saturday.

Zimbabwe scored 156-6 in 20 overs. Pakistan chased down that target in the 19th over for the loss of four wickets.

Zimbabwe, who had never won a T20 match against Pakistan in 11 previous outings, were again found wanting when it came to setting a daunting target to test Pakistan’s batting line up.

Captain Babar then led the charge in an easy run chase and by the time he got out, it was all over for the tourists.

Though Mohammad Hafeez (36) was cleaned up by a brilliant in-cutter from Blessing Muzarabani (2-26), a leg-bye on the penultimate ball of 19th over settled the matter for Pakistan.

Babar, who scored his 15th T20 half-century, was seen striking some exciting shots in his 55-ball knock including a straight six off Richard Nigarava (1-37). Besides that, he hammered nine boundaries to unsettle the Zimbabwe attack that barring Muzarabani looked ordinary.

“I really enjoyed my innings as I always do,” said Babar, who was named Man of the Match. “We stuck to a plan both in batting and bowling. The wicket was a bit suitable for bowling earlier on.”

He said the team management was in a process of preparing a competitive outfit. “We are giving chances and testing youngsters. Hopefully, we will be able to raise a good outfit for the coming World Cup,” the Pakistan captain said.

Zimbabwe’s total revolved around Wesley Madhevere’s quality knock of 70 not out — his maiden half century at this level. The 20-year-old held one end till the last ball of the innings to ensure the tourists reached a competitive score. He hit nine fours and a six in his 48-ball stay.

Madhevere added 36 runs for third wicket with Sean Williams (25) in 6.1 overs and another 35 with Ryan Burl (8) for the fifth wicket. However, his sixth wicket stand with veteran Elton Chigumbura (21) gave an impetus to the tourists’ innings.

Chigumbura’s knock came off 13 balls and contained two fours and a six.

Pace bowler Haris Rauf was the pick of Pakistan bowlers and finished with figures of 2-25 off four overs. Wahab Riaz (2-37) was at his usual best, especially in his last spell. Debutant Usman Qadir (1-24) also bowled well in patches. Mohammad Hasnain took one wicket for 25 runs with his pace again troubling Zimbabwe batsmen upfront.

Zimbabwe skipper Chamu Chibhabha admitted that they scored almost 20 runs short. “We batted a bit slow in the middle overs and that cost us the match,” he said.

Score Board

Zimbabwe

B. Taylor c Haider b Rauf 20

*C. Chibhabha lbw b Hasnain 0

S. Williams b Qadir 25

W. Madhevere not out 70

Sikandar Raza c Rizwan b Riaz 7

R. Burl b Rauf 8

E. Chigumbura c Hafeez b Riaz 21

Extras: (b1, lb2, w2) 5

Total: (6 wickets, 20 overs) 156

Did not bat: B. Muzarabani, R. Ngarava, T. Chisoro, T. Chatara

Fall: 1-5, 2-34, 3-70, 4-87, 5-122, 6-156

Bowling: Hasnain 4-0-25-1 (1w), Rauf 4-0-25-2, Ashraf 4-0-35-0,

Riaz 4-0-37-2 (1w), Qadir 3-0-24-1, Hafeez 1-0-7-0

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Chigumbura b Muzarabani 19

*Babar c Madhevere b Chatara 82

Haider Ali c Taylor b Ngarava 7

Mohammad Hafeez b Muzarabani 36

Khushdil Shah not out 5

Mohammad Rizwan not out 0

Extras: (lb5, nb1, w2) 8

Total: (4 wickets; 18.5 overs) 157

Did not bat: Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

Fall: 1-36, 2-62, 3-142, 4-156

Bowling: Madhevere 1-0-8-0, Muzarabani 3.5-0-26-2 (2w), Chatara 3-0-25-1, Ngarava 4-0-37-1 (1nb), Chisoro 4-0-26-0, Williams 1-0-11-0, Raza 2-0-19-0

Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Aleem Dar (PAK) s R Burns c Paine b Lyon 133