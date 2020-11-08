It was good to note that the government has approved the amendment in rules regarding nominees for certificate holders of National Savings Schemes. Now, only legal heirs are entitled to receive the payment. Previously, the people with black money would make investments in National Savings schemes under someone else’s name and declare themselves as the legal heir of the investor. In case of the death of the investor, they easily managed to receive the investment along with profit without any problem.

Faridullah

Lahore