Lessons from the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic have taught us so many lessons. It has made us realise that every country has to do a lot to improve its healthcare sector. Also, the pandemic has highlighted the need for hospitals to go digital.

The pandemic also made us appreciate the true value of different professionals. During this time, many people also learned that they can easily work from home. Once normalcy returns, it might be worth having a chat with your boss about the possibilities of working from home, whenever necessary.

Mispha Mushad

Jhelum