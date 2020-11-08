Don’t rush

This refers to the news report ‘Thailand proposes virtual talks for FTA with Pakistan’ (Nov 6). One must caution the government from entering into a Free Trade Agreement with Thailand or any other country as Pakistan’s economy is not yet ready for it. There are not much surplus products for exports. Pakistan needs to improve its agriculture sector, which is experiencing a decline in output, as well as ramp up its manufacturing capacity to produce quality goods at affordable prices. Last year, the government signed a new FTA with China providing duty free access to Pakistani goods in China’s market. Unfortunately, we have not been able to take advantage of this huge concession allowed to Pakistani exporters. Our exports to China have remained subdued owing to capacity constraints.

Thailand has a stronger economy and produces a variety of goods at reasonable cost. During 2019, imports from Thailand amounted to $1.06 billion while our exports to Thailand were mere $255 million. After this FTA, our markets will be flooded with imports while there would be insignificant increase in our exports. The trade balance is already heavily tilted in favour of Thailand. The FTA would further worsen the position.

Arif Majeed

Karachi