A rise in crimes

Street crimes in Karachi have once again created a wave of fear in the economic hub of the country. In 2014, the law enforcement agencies were quite successful in putting an end to such crimes. However, over the last two years, we are still witnessing a rise in criminal activities.

Snatching and robbery have created so many problems for the city’s residents. Many people have been deprived of their valuable possession. The police and other relevant authorities must pay attention to these issues and work towards maintaining peace in the city.

Irfan Rasheed

Karachi