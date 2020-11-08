Made in Pakistan

During my visit to various countries, I have observed that many stores sell different products from Asian countries. The presence of Pakistani products at such markets is quite noticeable. Once I grabbed snacks that were imported from Pakistan and found them to be of higher quality.

Also, clothes and artificial jewellery items that are from Pakistan are quite popular in foreign countries. These items have great potential to earn foreign exchange for Pakistan. By capturing even more market share, the country’s economy would benefit significantly.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA