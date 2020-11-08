No promises

During the run-up to the 2018 elections, the PTI made multiple promises like providing thousands of jobs, building houses for the poor, improving our fragile economy, ending corruption and introducing widespread administrative reforms. But, unfortunately, after coming to power, the PTI didn’t fulfil any of its promises. As the opposition parties take to the streets to protest against the government and its failed policies that are making the people’s lives miserable, the fissures seem visible in the ruling alliance as well. Both the MQM-P and the PLM-Q – two main allies of the ruling party – have also complained that the PTI didn’t fulfil its promises.

The PTI should have thought well before making any promises with the people or its allies as such promises have not only failed the people, but have also hurt them immensely.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur