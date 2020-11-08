Dealing with the virus

The second wave of Covid-19 is finally here. The government has announced new restrictions and is continuously asking the people to exercise caution. However, a large number of the people are flouting SOPs.

The government should come up with a proper system in markets and public places to check that the people are following SOPs. If the people are found flouting SOPs, they should be penalised. Such measures will help contain the spread of the virus.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi