Sun Nov 08, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 8, 2020

Gold prices fall Rs700/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs700/tola to Rs115,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Saturday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs600 to Rs98,851, it added. In the international market, bullion rates decreased $6 to $1,952/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,250/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,071.67.

