Banks defer payments on Rs655 billion loans to mitigate coronavirus effects

SIALKOT: Pakistani banks have deferred payments on Rs655 billion of loans and restructured another worth Rs200 billion under the central bank-backed scheme to enable the borrowers to combat temporary economic disruptions amid coronavirus, the SBP governor said on Saturday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir said more than 1.5 million borrowers benefitted under the deferment of principle amount and restructuring of loans package. “Effects of COVID-19 have taken a heavy toll on economies all over the world and Pakistan was no exception,” Baqir said during a visit to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

On steps taken by the SBP since the onset of COVID-19 as early as March, he said the overall objective of these measures was to minimise the negative fallout of the slowdown in the economy on businesses and employment in the country. Overall, the SBP measures aimed at ensuring increased and affordable financing to the businesses to help them manage their cash flows and financial costs effectively. In this regard, SBP reduced policy rate from 13.25 percent to 7 percent in a very short span of time that is historically unprecedented, he said.

The SBP introduced its Rozgar scheme that aimed at preventing layoff of workers by financing wages and salaries of all kinds of employees for private sector businesses. During the availability of this scheme, almost 3,000 businesses availed refinancing of over Rs237 billion benefitting over 1.6 million employees or workers, he added.

SBP governor said several schemes were introduced to promote a quick recovery in the economy and employment generation for the masses.

Baqir further said housing and construction sector is a priority sector for the government for its widespread economic impact and potential for job creation. Government will be providing a markup subsidy facility for the construction and purchase of new houses.

“This facility will allow all individuals, who will be constructing or buying a new house for the first time, to avail bank’s financing at subsidized and affordable markup rates,” he said. “Apart from creating incentives for banks to indulge in housing finance, they have also been assigned mandatory targets to banks to extend mortgage loans and financing for developers and builders to ensure the consistent flow of financing over time.” The governor said SBP’s temporary economic refinance facility for setting up of new and modernizing or expanding of existing businesses received tremendous response and as of October 29, financing of Rs157 billion for 203 projects has been approved by banks under the scheme.

Baqir said the existing draw back schemes have already been simplified and the data of claims submitted through email is now electronically processed.

“Owing to this system based submission and processing, turnaround time has significantly reduced,” said the governor. “In order to increase efficiency, the SBP is working on end-to-end digitalisation of foreign exchange related cases that also include trade related matters. SBP’s foreign exchange regulatory approval system has been live since March. The objective of this initiative is to provide a fully digitalised platform to the business community and individuals in approaching banks for their foreign exchange related requests, he said.