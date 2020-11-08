Weekly SPI inflation declines 0.12 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended November 5, for the combined consumption group, witnessed a decrease of 0.12 percent, compared with the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

SPI for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 142.81 points against 142.98 points registered in the previous week, it added.

SPI for the combined consumption group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 8.93 percent.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015/16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The Sensitive Price Indicator for the lowest consumption group witnessed 0.33 percent decrease and went down from 151.34 points in last week to 150.84 points during the week under review.

Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732 to RS22,888, Rs22,889 to Rs29,517; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175; Rs29,518 to Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175/month also decreased 0.32 percent, 0.23, percent; 0.17 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively.

During the week, prices of 14 items increased, 14 items decreased, while that of 23 items remained constant.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week under review

included chicken, LPG cylinder, onions, garlic,

potatoes, firewood, shirting, long cloth, washing soap, mash pulse, masoor pulse, milk (powdered), gram pulse and mustard oil.

The items, which recorded decrease in their average prices included tomatoes, wheat flour, moong pulse, sugar, petrol, gur, rice (basmati broken), diesel, beef, rice (Irri 6/9), bananas, eggs, vegetable ghee and cooking oil.