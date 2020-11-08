Customs duty collection falls to Rs148.1bln in four months

KARACHI: Customs duty earned the government Rs148.1 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year of 2020/21, down 1.2 percent year-on-year, as imports continued to show flagging trends, official data showed on Saturday.

The combined collection of Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Appraisement East, MCC Appraisement West and MCC Port Qasim of seaports stood at Rs149.8 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year. Import volume continued to decline during the period under review, which affected the duty collection. Imports fell because of lockdowns related to coronavirus pandemic and the government’s measures to control foreign exchange outflows.

“Local importers are cautious in placing demand to their foreign suppliers owing to the pandemic,” an official at Pakistan Customs said.

The country had been under the lockdown for five months since March, putting off all the port activities save for essential goods. Together with movement restrictions abroad, the shutdown adversely affected the foreign trade in addition to domestic economy. The total import bill of the country fell around one percent to $15.1 billion during July-October FY2020. That was compared with $15.3 billion in the same period of the last year.

The three customs collectorates jointly collect around 72 percent of the customs duty at national level. The collection of customs duty at the national level fell 1.7 percent to Rs206 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year. That was compared with Rs209.4 billion in the corresponding months of the last year.

The collectorate wise collection revealed that MCC Port Qasim witnessed 12.2 percent decline in duty collection. The collectorate collected Rs59.6 billion as customs duty compared with Rs67.9 billion in the same period of the last year.

However, MCC Appraisement East and MCC Appraisement West recorded growth of 8.62 percent and 7.01 percent, respectively for the period under review.

MCC Appraisement East collected Rs55.4 billion during the period as against Rs51 billion. MCC Appraisement West collected Rs33.1 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year. That was compared with Rs30.9 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

In October, the collection of three collectorates posted an increase of 2.3 percent to Rs38.9 billion as compared to Rs38 billion in the same month of the last year. In October, import bill dropped 5.7 percent to $3.8 billion. That was compared with $4.1 billion in the same month of the last year. The increase in collection of customs duty might be attributed to decline in rupee value. The rupee was trading at 163 versus the US dollar in October compared with 155.9 during the same period a year earlier, according to foreign exchange market.