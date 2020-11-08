Inaccessible world

LAHORE: Three main dimensions of social ill-being - the process of alienation and isolation (social exclusion); strained social relations and diminishing social cohesion, are on the rise with the increase in poverty.

There never was dearth of poor people in Pakistan, but these days one must make efforts to find a family that has not been discriminated socially.

It is because of increasing poverty that we see unequal gender relations at the community level. Women are facing more discrimination now that their men have lost jobs and they vent out their frustration on the women in the family.

With increasing poverty social ill-being is one of its multiple dimension experienced by disadvantaged and poor of Pakistan, as they feel being isolated, left out, looked down upon, alienated, pushed aside and ignored at all social and political levels.

The poor throng government clinics for ailments treatment. They spend several hours at the outpatient ward to see the doctor. However, a person of influence dashes to the doctors’ room breaking all queues and rules. The poor dare does not protest this discrimination.

No one takes notice of the poor relative in social functions even though they are invited by their wealthier relatives. Surprisingly, the poor do not protest the ignorance rather they feel elated that they have been invited by their wealthy relatives.

When a poor man dies no one even cares to pay his family any condolences. After the increase in the intensity of poverty in recent years, the poor avoid socialising with each other.

They do not have resources to buy presents for the host (small tokens of love like sweets or some other low-cost present because this is the tradition that only poor have kept alive.

These days they do not have resources to buy even low-cost gifts. I do not visit my friends anymore. They do not invite their friends at home, as well because they cannot afford to serve them some delicacies.

The poor have been isolated by the affluent society. Bread earners (a few left after massive layoffs) toil from dusk to dawn; still they are unable to feed their families properly. Even low fee schools are getting out of their range, not because they cannot afford the school fee, but because they do not have resources requirements of the extracurricular activities.

How can the student study if the school requires a uniform that is too expensive…how can this student get better off in the society if he needs the school and he cannot get into it because he does not have a proper shoe? If the parent buy uniform be deprived of food.

When one is socially excluded because of…poverty, reintegration is only possible when one regains wealth. Such is a lot of the poor! Whereas a criminal, like a rapist and others, can be reintegrated into society, the poor, whose situation is no choice of his has no chance of ever being reintegrated into the community.

Social ill-being can be experienced both collectively and individually. This alienation seems to manifest itself as the lack of access to resources, information, opportunities, power, and mobility.

It usually overlaps with the economic deprivation and is sometimes determined by sociocultural factors (eg, traditional social hierarchy, religion, ethnicity, colour, and individual attributes and behaviour that the community considers ‘deviant’). Often gender is an additional factor.

Economic stress and hardship seem to affect communities in two nearly opposite ways. As individuals and households struggle to make ends meet, they have little time for friends and neighbours, or for community activities and concerns.

Types of people who are excluded include the very poor, physically disabled (blind, epileptics, people with leprosy), rag pickers, the hated poor, landless people, low castes, women; unemployed, people living in a particular locality or area known for high rates of crime and violence.

Among these the disabled are invisible, confined to their homes, hidden from the public view, left to cope alone with their problems; they are excluded from the society because it demonstrates its alienation virtually everywhere — the high steps in public places, the absence of elevators, inconvenient transport, rutted roads, even polyclinics that have no conveniences for wheelchairs. For them the world is inaccessible.