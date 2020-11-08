Accused held in rape case

NOWSHERA: The police arrested an accused for his alleged involvement in the rape of his 16-year old cousin in Nabi Banda in the district on Saturday.

A girl (Sh) told the police that she was sleeping along with other family members in a room of their home when her cousin Zao Talab, 30, came and raped her at 11:30pm.

The victim girl said that her mother rushed to the spot when she raised the alarm for help.

She said that they both tried to grab the accused but he managed to escape.

The Pabbi police arrested the accused after registering the case.

According to police, the accused had confessed to have committed the crime.