Sun Nov 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2020

Landslide kills 2 in Kohistan

Peshawar

November 8, 2020

MANSEHRA: Two labourers were buried alive when a heavy landslide fell on them in Thoti area of Kanida tehsil in Upper Kohistan on Saturday.

Mohammad Jehanzeb and Sher Alam were digging a high mountain when a heavy landslide occurred, burying them alive. The rescuers of 1122 and locals rushed to the scene and started digging the heavy landslides to retrieve the bodies of the duo from the debris. However, the officials of the Rescue 1122 said that the landslide had taken place in the wide area and it would take many hours to retrieve the bodies.

