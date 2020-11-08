Lawyers extend strike to 10th

Lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have extended their strike against certain amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure (CrCP) 1908 till November 10.The lawyers have been protesting for the last many weeks. The government has recently prepared a new draft to repeal the amendments to CrPC. Once approved by the cabinet, the lawyers will end their strike, a senior lawyer said. The draft is likely to be presented before the cabinet early next week.