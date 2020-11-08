close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 8, 2020

Lawyers extend strike to 10th

Peshawar

 
November 8, 2020

Lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have extended their strike against certain amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure (CrCP) 1908 till November 10.The lawyers have been protesting for the last many weeks. The government has recently prepared a new draft to repeal the amendments to CrPC. Once approved by the cabinet, the lawyers will end their strike, a senior lawyer said. The draft is likely to be presented before the cabinet early next week.

Latest News

More From Peshawar