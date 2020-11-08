5,350 appear for ETEA test for admission to KMU

PESHAWAR: As many as 5,350 students appeared in the entrance test conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) for admission to Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Swat and Kohat campuses.

According to a press release, the test was held simultaneously in three centres of the province including Peshawar, Timergara and Abbottabad. As many as 5,350 students participated in the test. The test results will be announced today (Sunday) by ETEA, which can be viewed on www.kmu.edu.pk and www.etea.edu.pk.

It said 4,070 students took the test in Peshawar region, 430 in Hazara region and 850 students in Malakand region. Students and parents appreciated the efforts of KMU and ETEA for making the best arrangements for the test.

Meanwhile, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said that conducting the ETEA test for admission to KMU and its allied health sciences programmes was a major challenge. He said the participation of more than 5,000 candidates in the test was a sign of confidence in the KMU. It is worth mentioning that appearing in this test was mandatory and prerequisite for seeking admission in KMU’s undergraduate programmes including Doctor of Physical Therapy, BS Speech and Language Pathology, BS Occupational Therapy, BS Audiology, BS Prosthetics and Orthotics Sciences, BS Nursing, BS Paramedical Sciences and BS Public Health.