One arrested for ‘molesting’ transvestite in Takht Bhai

TAKHT BHAI: The police here on Friday arrested a man on the charges of sexually molesting a member of the transgender community.

Reporting the incident to the police, a transgendered person Adnan alias Khushi said that she was returning to Peshawar along with another colleague after performing at a wedding ceremony in Shergarh when a group of young men traveling in three vehicles intercepted their car near Rahman town on the Malakand Road. She said that the men forcibly took them to a deserted place. She alleged she was sexually molested for two hours. She alleged that she was tortured when she resisted the molesters. The police arrested an accused Junaid hailing from Mardan while raids were being conducted to arrest his accomplices, including Bilal, Khalil, Fayyaz, Hazma, Abdullah and others.