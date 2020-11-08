close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2020

One arrested for ‘molesting’ transvestite in Takht Bhai

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 8, 2020

TAKHT BHAI: The police here on Friday arrested a man on the charges of sexually molesting a member of the transgender community.

Reporting the incident to the police, a transgendered person Adnan alias Khushi said that she was returning to Peshawar along with another colleague after performing at a wedding ceremony in Shergarh when a group of young men traveling in three vehicles intercepted their car near Rahman town on the Malakand Road. She said that the men forcibly took them to a deserted place. She alleged she was sexually molested for two hours. She alleged that she was tortured when she resisted the molesters. The police arrested an accused Junaid hailing from Mardan while raids were being conducted to arrest his accomplices, including Bilal, Khalil, Fayyaz, Hazma, Abdullah and others.

Latest News

More From Peshawar