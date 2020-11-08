CM Mahmood Khan wants capacity of ETEA enhanced

PESHAWAR: Stressing the need of enhancing the overall capacity of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA), Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to strengthen it on modern lines to cope with the requirements.

He issued the directives while chairing the 28th meeting of the Board of Governors of ETEA here, said a handout. He termed the ETEA as a reliable body of the provincial government regarding educational testing and evaluation and vowed to facilitate the authority in performing its responsibilities with utmost efficiency by maintaining the highest degree of transparency.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the overall performance, administrative and financial matters of ETEA. It was informed that the ETEA was holding its tests at all divisional level for the convenience of candidates across the province. The meeting was told that tests for admissions to Engineering Universities were held by ETEA in June this year and results of the tests were announced the very next day. It was also informed during the year 2019, the ETEA conducted 11different tests for admissions to various educational institutions and 20 different tests for recruitment in various government departments in which more than 300,000 candidates participated. The chief minister ordered the relevant authorities to include IT experts in the BoG of ETEA. The forum was further informed that drafts of new regulations were prepared to ensure maximum transparency and impartiality in the testing process which would soon be presented to the competent forum for formal approval.

Agreement inked

An organization working for the welfare of the poor people has signed an agreement with two private schools to provide education to orphan children in Swat district.

Executive Director of Nomania Foundation Mukhtar Ali said that his organization had launched the project for orphaned children in Swat. He said that an agreement was signed with the Air Foundation Education System and Beacon House Education System. As per agreement, both the chains of the private schools would open their franchises in Charbagh and Kanju tehsils in Swat respectively. Talking to reporters, Academic Adviser of Nomania Foundation Dr Kawsar Ali said the foundation was working on number of projects in education and health sectors besides providing legal assistance to the poor. He maintained that the project would help the orphans and poor students receive quality education for free.

Dr Kawsar Ali said that under the agreement, the Air Foundation Education System would give them a franchise in Charbagh while Beacon House would give them a franchise in Kanju. He said that the Air Foundation would give them 10 seats in their cadet colleges in Murree and Qutbal.