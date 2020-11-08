Corona becoming more lethal as caution thrown to the wind

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported more than 1,500 fresh coronavirus cases in a new one-day record over the past three months, official data shows.



The country recorded 1,502 new cases in the last 24 hours -- the highest single-day tally since July 30 -- pushing the total count of coronavirus infections to 341,753.

On Friday, the country recorded 1,376 new coronavirus cases, the previous one-day spike in the past three months.

Another 20 people, 18 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of hospital, died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The total death toll in Pakistan now stands at 6,943.

According to media reports, the medical college students and doctors have also been diagnosed with coronavirus and the situation is worsening rapidly. Health experts have warned that corona may go out of control if timely measures were not taken.

In the first week of November alone, the country recorded over 7,500 new COVID-19 cases, forcing the government to re-impose restrictions, which it had relaxed due to flattening case curve across the country.

Fresh restrictions, which will apply to the capital Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and several other big cities, include fine for not wearing a face mask -- effective as of Saturday -- and ban on indoor wedding ceremonies starting on Nov 20. Outdoor weddings will be allowed with a maximum of 1,000 people. Moreover, 50 percent of staff of all public and private offices will be asked to work from home.

Although, the government has introduced strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) and restrictions, but these are not followed in letter and spirit.

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), while appealing to the people to follow the coronavirus SOPS, has warned them against a “more lethal” second wave of the disease.

Hailing the government decision to impose fines on those not wearing masks in public, the PMA urged the government to take strict action against those not following the COVID-19 SOPs. “The virus has claimed lives of at least eight doctors in the past three weeks, said the PMA in a statement.

They also suggested the government organise a mask distribution drive, ensure prices of masks and sanitisers were controlled.

The PMA also sought personal protection equipment for doctors and paramedical staff from the government and demanded the release of funds promised under an already announce package.

Currently, no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan, while 129 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,857 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 34,400 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 10,330 in Sindh, 12,194 in Punjab, 4,284 in KP, 6,496 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 207 in Balochistan, 417 in GB, and 472 in AJK.

Around 317,898 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 341,753 cases were detected so far, including 4,652 in AJK, 16,041 in Balochistan, 4,343 in GB, 21,302 in ICT, 40,285 in KP, 106,208 in Punjab and 148,922 in Sindh. About 6,943 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,667 in Sindh, two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 2,399 in Punjab, eight of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 1,288 in KP, one of them died in hospital on Friday, 236 in ICT among five of them died in hospital on Friday, 153 in Balochistan, one of them died in hospital on Friday, 93 in GB, one of them died in hospital on Friday, and 107 in AJK, died due to COVID-19. A total of 4,643,913 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities.

Some 1,057 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Our correspondent adds from Sukkur: The Hyderabad and Khairpur district administrations have enforced smart lockdown in the coronavirus hotspots.

In Hyderabad, the district administration decided to lock down 16 union councils due to an increase in coronavirus infections and related deaths. The decision was taken as part of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the city. Preparations were finalised to implement smart lockdown in four union councils in Hyderabad city, five union councils of Latifabad, five in Qasimabad and one in rural council as well as certain parts of the city falling under the Cantt Board jurisdiction, the sources added. According to the Hyderabad administration, seven deaths were reported in the city within a week, including that of a doctor, while 348 tested positive for the infection. According to Hyderabad Civil Hospital so far 20 patients were admitted in the coronavirus ward.

Similarly, the Sukkur district administration has also put the Bachal Shah neighbourhood of Khairpur as well as the BBA Department of SALU under smart lockdown after the outbreak of COVID-19 cases there.