Arrested official shifted to NICVD from NAB custody

Rs920 million wheat procurement reference

SUKKUR: The Deputy Director Food, Rafiq Ahmed Rajper, recently arrested by NAB in a Rs920 million wheat procurement reference was shifted to NICVD Hospital, Sukkur, after he fell seriously ill in the custody of the anti-graft organization on Friday. He is the spouse of Grand Democratic Alliance MPA Naseem Akhter Rajper.

The NAB had alleged that the deputy director food, along with 14 other departmental officials during posting as District Food Controller in different districts including Qambher-Shahdadkot and as deputy director food in 2019 and 2020, had committed misappropriation of Rs920 million in wheat procurement. In the same reference, the NAB had also arrested former District Food Controller Iqbal Memon and sealed food godowns of Shikarpur, Naushaharoferoz, Kashmore and Sukkur. Following the arrest, Deputy Director Food Rafiq Ahmed Rajper fell sick in NAB custody and was rushed to the NICVD Sukkur.