Gen Bajwa hails British-American mountaineer, explorer for promoting Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: British and American mountaineer, explorer, aquanaut, author Ms Vanessa O'Brien Friday met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the ISPR said.

Ms O'Brien is the only woman ever to climb world’s highest point i.e. Mount Everest and dived to world’s deepest known point -- Challenger Deep -- also carrying Pak flag. The Army Chief appreciated her achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador.

Earlier, General Bajwa expressed heartfelt grief on passing away of hockey legend Abdul Rashid Junior.

“Pak has lost an iconic sportsman and a great human being. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS said.