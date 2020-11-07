Chinese envoy calls on Gen Asim

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Asim Bajwa, Chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, and exchanged in-depth views on China-Pakistan relations and the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Minister Counsellor Pang Chunxue, Chief Executive Officer of Corridor Affairs Authority Ali Sha were present, says a press release.

The chairman warmly welcomes Ambassador Nong to take up his new post, saying that the traditional friendship between China and Pakistan is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and will grow stronger over time. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is an important project to change the destiny of Pakistan, and it has received the heartfelt support of the Pakistani government and people. The CPEC Authority is committed to providing a windowed one-stop service for the corridor project, and is willing to further strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly promote new progress in cooperation in important areas such as Gwadar Port, infrastructure, industry, agriculture, social-economy, and will Effectively protect the safety of CPEC projects and personnel so that the corridor can exert greater economic and social benefits and better benefit the people of the two countries.

Ambassador Nong appreciated Chairman’s firm support for China-Pakistan relations, and thanked Chairman and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Affairs Authority for their work. Nong said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a pilot project of all-round cooperation between the two countries. With the care and support of the top leaders of the two countries, the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has continuously achieved positive results. the Embassy in Pakistan is willing to strengthen communication and cooperation with the Authority, further implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries, actively prepare for the 10th JCC, deepen and expand cooperation in the areas of industrial parks, agriculture, and social-economy under CPEC and build the CPEC into a model for high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.