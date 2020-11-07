NAB’s Rs780m corruption reference: Sindh CM’s Adviser Aijaz Jakhrani indicted

SUKKUR: The Judge of the Accountability Court, Sukkur, here on Friday indicted the Chief Minister’s Adviser on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, and Municipal Committee Chairman Jacobabad Abbas Jakhrani, contractor Abdul Razzak Behrani, Zaheer Masih (the ex-MNA’s driver) and Ms Lubna as co-accused in NAB’s Rs780 million corruption reference.

The NAB Sukkur filed the reference in the accountability court of Sukkur against Aijaz Jakhrani, the CM’s adviser on prisons, for accumulating assets worth Rs735 million since becoming an MNA and nominated Jacobabad Municipal Committee Chairman Abbas Jakhrani, contractor Abdul Razzak Behrani, Zaheer Masih (the ex-MNA’s driver) and Ms Lubna as co-accused in committing financial irregularities.

Aijaz Jakhrani told the court that the corruption reference was filed against him out of political vendetta. All the accused denied the charges. The court while adjourning the hearing for November 24 directed NAB to produce witnesses.