Slight decrease in weekly inflation

ISLAMABAD: A slight decrease has been witnessed in the weekly inflation figures, official data shows.

During this week, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45 percent) items increased, 14 (27.45 percent) items decreased and 23 (45.10 percent) items remained constant.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) The SPI for the current week ended on November 05 which recorded a decrease of 0.12 percent over last week. This decrease is mainly due to a fall in prices of food items i.e. tomatoes (25.22 percent), wheat flour (3.82 percent), pulse moong (2.03 percent), sugar (1.91 percent), gur (1.20 percent), rice basmati broken (1.16 percent), beef (0.60 percent), rice irri (0.52 percent), bananas (0.44 percent), eggs (0.34 percent), veg ghee 2.5kg (0.18 percent) and cooking oil 5 litre (0.16 percent) and among non-food items petrol (1.46 percent) and diesel (0.78 percent).

On the other hand, an increase was observed in the prices of chicken (9.04 percent), LPG (6.40 percent), onions (6.39 percent), garlic (4.21 percent), potatoes (3.50 percent), fire wood (1.89 percent), shirting (1.41 percent), and long cloth (1.28 percent).

The SPI is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises of 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.