PPP leader voices concern over election impartiality

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate and senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party Mian Raza Rabbani said there is flagrant violation of the election code in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) by the Federal Government as the Election Commission looks the other way which is a matter of serious concern over the impartiality of entire electoral process.

“The Election Commission must realize that GB is a very sensitive area, if the people are denied right to elect their representatives or the Commission becomes a tool in the hands of the Federal Government or bids to gerrymander the election process, it can have serious consequences given the regional situation,” he said Friday.

“The Election Commission failed to issue notice or take steps under the code and law when the Federal Government made announcement of the schedule and promoted or transferred the civil servants related to Gilgit Baltistan administrative affairs.”

He said the Prime Minister visited GB and announced making Gilgit Baltistan a province in violation of the code. Federal Minister is continuously addressing corner meeting related to the election and openly wooing the voters by saying, “the number of votes will determine the development budget”.

Rabbani said women voters are being intimidated and now allowed to file papers from areas of their choice.