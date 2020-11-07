WWB presents a pathetic picture of complete disregard for law: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday held that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Workers Welfare Board (WWB) operating for the past many years presents a pathetic picture of total and complete disregard, violation and disrespect for law, rules and regulations.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel announced detailed judgment in a case of the Government of KP WWB verses Raheel Ali Gohar and others.

The 19-page detailed judgment authored by Justice Ijazul Ahsen held that rules and regulations have either bend, amended bypassed and ignored from time to time, notifications have been issued with impunity for questionable reasons and official documents have been generated to facilitate and cover up corruption, favouritism and personal and political favours at the expense of public exchequer.

Huge amount finds have been doled out to favourites with connection who were given appointments without due process, without following principles of open merit, competition, transparency and level playing field for all those who may have wanted to compete for appointments against available posts,” the judgment held.

The court observed that scores of appointments were made by unauthorised officers without seeking approvals from anybody and without following the procedure required to be followed for such appointments.

The court further noted that large number of appointments were indiscriminately made without regard to or setting parameters, criteria, benchmarks, minimum qualification and other material factors.

The court noted with grave concerns regarding appointments made to different posts by the Board in violation of laws, rules and regulations.

On the basis of our examination of the record we, are left in no manner of doubt that the Board is neither performing nor it is capable of performing its functions under the law, rules and regulations,” the detailed judgment held.

The court observed that it has led to indiscriminate, loss and wastage of funds, a deluge of litigation and gross abuse and misuse of authority for personal or political motives.

The court noted that when confronted the ASC appearing for the Board as well as the additional advocate general KP with the above situation, they have not been able to defend either the government of KP or the Board.

“Funds of the Board and the Board itself have become a pie in which all competing interests whether personal or political and compete to snatch a share,” the court observed.

The court directed the KP government to constitute a committee headed by its chief secretary and consisting of highly respected and independent professionals possessing the higher degree of integrity from the field of education, administration, finance, human resource and employment laws etc.

“Such committee in the first instance examine the laws, rules and regulations, governing the setting up, operation and functioning of the school systems by the Board,” the verdict held, adding that the Board shall provide the committee all data, information financial documents, employment documentation etc relating to terms and conditions of employment of the entire staff working in these schools and such other information as the committee may require.

The court further directed that the committee may with the approval of chief secretary/chairman of the committee co opt any other member from any government or private entity who may in the majority opinion of the committee facilitate and add value to its deliberations.

The court directed that the committee shall also coordinate with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and anti-corruption establishments and such other entities as may be charged with the responsibility to oversee and undertake accountability initiatives where public funds are utilised.

The court directed that such exercise be undertaken within a period of three months from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order. The court directed that the report of the committee should be placed before it in the chamber for further orders if necessary.