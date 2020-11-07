NAB arrest orders against lawyer suspended

MULTAN: A division bench of the Lahore High Court’s Multan Bench on Friday suspended National Accountability Bureau’s arrest orders against a lawyer and summoned the Multan Region NAB director-general to produce him in person before the court.

Earlier, petitioner and Khanewal-based lawyer Malik Mughis Ahmed and his father had filed their writ petitions against the Multan NAB while Multan High Court Bar Association president Chaudhry Tahir Mehmood pleaded as the counsel.

The counsel argued that only the NAB chairman could issue arrest warrants on a reference under the NAB Ordinance’s Sections 31 and 32. The counsel argued that the law did not allow NAB officials to issue arrest warrants at local level when the petitioner and his father were not involved in corruption. The counsel further argued that the petitioner was facing a complaint in a family dispute.