close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 7, 2020

Arab coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

National

 
November 7, 2020

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed an armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region. The drone targeted civilians and residential property, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said in a statement. The Houthi militia continue to target the Kingdom with ballistic missiles and armed drones.

Latest News

More From Pakistan