Arab coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed an armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region. The drone targeted civilians and residential property, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Malki said in a statement. The Houthi militia continue to target the Kingdom with ballistic missiles and armed drones.