Biden was mocked at school for stuttering and stammering

LAHORE: Having served as the 47th vice-president of the United States in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2017, Joe Biden was mocked at school by classmates for his debilitating stammer while talking.

Eminent British newspaper “Independent” writes: “They would call him ‘bye-bye’ when he attempted to say his last name. He does not smoke and does not drink.

The former vice president played American Football at Archmere Academy, a Catholic prep school. He played wide receiver and running back, catching an impressive 19 touchdown passes. A young Mr Biden finished law school at Syracuse University and was then drafted for service in the Vietnam War. But he failed the medical due to his asthma.

The reputed media house adds: “Biden lost his first wife Neilia and baby daughter Naomi in a car accident in 1972. His two sons Beau and Hunter were also in the vehicle but survived. His oldest son Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015. Biden remarried in 1977 to current wife, Jill Tracy Jacobs, a teacher. The pair were introduced on a blind date in 1975 and Biden had to propose five times before she agreed to marry him. He first ran for president in 1987 and in 2008, he ran for president a second time.”Biden loves ice-cream, unlike Barack Obama, and "Chariots of Fire" is his favorite movie. The “Independent maintains: “Biden currently has two dogs, called Major and Champ. He got Champ, a three year old German shepherd, in 2008 and adopted Major, who is the same breed, 10 years later.”He has been a Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009.

Biden a law graduate, had opposed the 1991 Gulf War, but supported expanding the NATO alliance into Eastern Europe and its intervention in the Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s. He supported the Iraq War in 2002, but had opposed the increase in American troops during 2007.

Biden was born to Mary Elizabeth and Joseph Biden, an oil businessman from the State of Maryland. His parents were of English, French and Irish descent. Biden's father was initially wealthy but had suffered several financial setbacks by the time Biden was born; for several years the family lived with Biden's maternal grandparents. Biden Senior later became a successful car salesman dealing in used vehicles, helping the family maintain a middle-class lifestyle.

(References: The Telegraph, the New York Times, Fox News, the Associated Press and the Almanac of American Politics 2008)Joe Biden has been accused of inappropriate contact with women at public events.For example, In March 2019, a former Nevada assemblywoman, Lucy Flores, had alleged that Biden had touched her without her consent at a 2014 campaign rally in Las Vegas.

(References: NBC New York, Los Angeles Times and the Huffington Post etc)