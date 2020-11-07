DC visits Sahulat Bazaars

GUJRANWALA: DC Sohail Ashraf Friday visited the Sahulat Bazaars and checked the availability of wheat flour, sugar and other commodities there. Inspecting the Peoples Colony Sahulat Bazaar, the DC said the Punjab government has established these bazaars for provision of relief to the people across the district. He said no compromise would be made on quality and quantity of goods in the bazaars. The DC also visited Shaheenabad Sahulat Bazaars and inspected sugar, wheat flour, vegetable and stalls of other commodities. On the occasion, the DC said citizens would be facilitated in terms of availability of daily use items at controlled rates in the bazaars.

EX-GCCI LEADER CALLS ON MINISTER: Former Senior Vice President of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Irfan Sohail and Executive Member Federation Chamber of Commerce Anwar Aslam called on Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar and discussed issues relating to the Gujranwala business community. They demanded a relief package for Gujranwala, including subsidized rates for electricity and gas bills and payment of all taxes through one window operation.