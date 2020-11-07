Microbiologist defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR: A research scholar, Dr Noor Rehman, defended his PhD thesis in the field of microbiology here on Friday.

His did his thesis titled “Molecular Characterization and In-Silico Drug Designing for Antibiotic-Resistant Genes Of Beta Lactamases Producing Escherichia Coli From Clinical Isolates Of Khyber Teaching Hospital, District Peshawar”. His supervisors were Dr Sadiq Azam, assistant professor at Centre of Biotechnology and Microbiology, University of Peshawar, and co-supervisor Dr Amjad Ali, assistant professor Department of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering, Hazara University, Mansehra. In his research work, 30 new and potent inhibitors (antibiotics) were designed to combat the resistance mechanism of E. coli resistant proteins that cause serious infections.

These inhibitors have the best properties and predicted to be a starting point for the development of novel and potent inhibitors for 10 antibiotic-resistant proteins of E. coli. Dr Noor Rehman completed his B.Sc in Medical Laboratory Technology from Punjab University, Lahore, M.Sc Microbiology (distinction) from Abasyn University in Peshawar (gold medal awarded) and M.Phil Microbiology from Hazara University, Mansehra. He joined MTI KTH in 2014 as a microbiologist, performing clinical duties in the laboratory of KTH till date. Dr Noor Rehman completed his PhD from Centre of Biotechnology and Microbiology, University of Peshawar. Noor Rehman was part of establishing MTI KTH Public Health Laboratory BSL-II. He supervised MTI KTH Public Health Laboratory BSL-II, sample collection team and trained the technicians and provided possible help during corona testing.