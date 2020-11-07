close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

Two killed in Jaranwala accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2020

JARANWALA: Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in an accident on Makowana Bypass on Friday. Reportedly, a motorcycle rickshaw was carrying passengers when it collided with a wagon. As a result, Imran and Akram were killed on the spot while Naheed Bibi, Ghulam Dastgir and Asghar sustained injuries.

