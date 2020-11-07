Two killed in Jaranwala accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JARANWALA: Two persons were killed and three others sustained injuries in an accident on Makowana Bypass on Friday. Reportedly, a motorcycle rickshaw was carrying passengers when it collided with a wagon. As a result, Imran and Akram were killed on the spot while Naheed Bibi, Ghulam Dastgir and Asghar sustained injuries.