JUI chief visits bombed seminary

PESHAWAR: Central chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Friday visited Jamia Zubairia to express solidarity with the victims of the bomb explosion that had left eight students and their teachers dead and many others injured.

The Maulana was flanked by other leaders of the party. He also briefly addressed the students and teachers of the seminary. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured. The JUI chief criticised the government for its failure to provide protection to the people, especially those studying at the religious institutions.

He said the rulers were bent upon interfering in the seminaries affairs but added that the students and teachers of all the institutions were united to foil the designs of the rulers.